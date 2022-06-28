Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre have announced that Chelsey Gillard has been appointed as their new artistic director, succeeding Peter Doran after his 25 years in the role.

Chelsey arrives at the Torch Theatre with a wealth of experience in theatre making and creative engagement.

She was most recently the Carne Trust Associate Director at The Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough (2019-2021).

She is also a founding member of PowderHouse, the Company in Residence at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff and is also an Associate Artist of Chippy Lane Productions.

Chelsey Gillard said: “I am thrilled to be joining The Torch, I have long admired the work of this brilliant team and Peter Doran's leadership.

“As the only regularly funded venue in Pembrokeshire, it has been a beacon of creativity and a vital hub for the community over the last 45 years.

“As we look forward, we will need to continue to innovate, finding new ways to reach out to audiences, participants and artists in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire and beyond. I am excited to lead this next chapter alongside Executive Director Benjamin Lloyd and the board.”

The theatre’s executive director Benjamin Lloyd said: “We were thrilled with the breadth and depth of interest in the role of artistic director here at the Torch.

“We are equally thrilled therefore to have found in Chelsey, an artistic director with a vision and commitment that matches our ambition to innovate, inspire, create and engage in new, profound and exciting ways as we drive toward a more representative, equitable and sustainable future in the Arts, for the next generation in West Wales and beyond.”

Rhys Sinnett, chair of the board of the Torch Theatre on Chelsey’s appointment added: “We are delighted to welcome Chelsey to the Torch family and very much look forward to her and Ben building on the work that Peter Doran has done over the last 25 years.

“She will bring her ideas and artistic vision to the role and be focussed on growing the youth theatre and community engagement as well as delivering her own programme of productions. We can’t wait for her to join us on this journey.”