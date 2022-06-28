A 73-year-old man is to appear before Swansea Crown Court after admitting making 1,205 indecent Category C photographs of children at an undisclosed address in Saundersfoot.

Terence Donovan of Portslade, Brighton, has pleaded guilty to an additional charge of voyeurism, after recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of obtaining his own sexual gratification, knowing that the other person did not consent.