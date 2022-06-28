A 73-year-old man is to appear before Swansea Crown Court after admitting making 1,205 indecent Category C photographs of children at an undisclosed address in Saundersfoot.
Terence Donovan of Portslade, Brighton, has pleaded guilty to an additional charge of voyeurism, after recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of obtaining his own sexual gratification, knowing that the other person did not consent.
This week Crown Proseuctor Nia Sturgess told Haverfordwest magistrates that the Saundersfoot offences took place between June 4, 2002 and April 18, 2018. She also confirmed that the voyeurism took place between May 1, 2004 and January 1, 2008.
Following a request by the Crown, both charges were adjourned until July 8 when Donovan will appear before Swansea Crown Court where he has been listed for sentencing in relation to additional charges.
Both charges, which he admitted before Haverfordwest magistrates this week, will now be added to his inditement.
Donovan was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that he resides at his home address and that he makes no contact with children under the age of 16, other than when unavoidable in everyday life.
