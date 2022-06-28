A MUSICAL performance will be held in Milford Haven for one night only this week when youngsters take to the stage.
Vision Youth Theatre will be performing the musical Annie Jr at the town’s Boulevard Showbar on Friday, July 1.
The group of youngsters will tell the tale of Lil Orphan Annie and her journey to a warm, loving family home.
It has been a long time coming for the show to be performed by Vision Youth Theatre due to covid lockdowns and restrictions. The show is directed by Karen Steadman, with Clive Raymond as musical director and choreography by Martin Rycroft.
The story is based on the book by Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Charles Strouse and Martin Charmin.
The group will be performing Annie Jr at Boulevard Showbar, Milford Haven, on July 1 at 6pm and 8pm. Tickets are available from www.visionartswales.com
