Hywel Dda has responded to the latest health statistics showing that cancer patients in the health board region have the longest waiting times throughout Wales.
Some 48.0 per cent of cancer patients in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire started their first definitive treatment for the disease within the 62-day-target – compared to 68.6 per cent of patients in April 2021.
Andrew Carruthers, Director of Operations at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: "We sincerely apologise to anyone who is currently experiencing a delay to their care or treatment and wish to reassure people that urgent suspected cancer patient care continues to operate and has done so throughout the recent pandemic.
“We have worked hard to maintain appointments and investigations for urgent suspected cancer referrals as we continue to address the backlog of patients awaiting care which developed during the pandemic.
“We always aim to follow all urgent suspected cancer investigations as a priority and investigations are prioritised if at the time of presentation symptoms suggest a cancer. If anyone has concerns or symptoms they should contact their GP immediately.
“Hywel Dda remains committed to the continued delivery of essential cancer services across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire and the following actions have been taken in recent months to improve performance and access to care:
- We have maintained access to chemotherapy services within two weeks of a decision to treat a confirmed cancer diagnosis
- Improvement plans continue to be implemented across a range of tumour pathways which will reduce waiting times and the number of patients waiting to access care
- A Rapid Diagnosis Clinic (RDC) was launched within the health board in October 2021 to improve access for patients referred with non-specific symptoms of cancer
- We have introduced a new approach to screening of patients with suspected colorectal cancer
- We continue to increase the availability of digital solutions to support quicker access to care with increasing numbers of patients receiving virtual appointments
- We have introduced a central point of contact to co-ordinate urgent suspected cancer radiology appointments and reporting to maximise current capacity
- A telephone helpline (01267 227904) is available to provide advice and support to for concerned cancer patients
"Anyone who has concerns about their care or treatment can seek support from the helpline above or our Patient Support Service by calling 0300 0200 159 or emailing hdhb.patientsupportservice@wales.nhs.uk."
