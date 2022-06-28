A FATAL day in March 2019 is the focus in the first of what is a four-day inquest into the death of Kieran Crimmins.

Described as a loving and compassionate man who adored his daughter, Kieran, of Blackbridge Crescent, Milford Haven, ended his life on March 26, 2019. He was 21.

At an inquest, which opened at Pembrokeshire County Hall today, June 28, Kieran’s mother Estelle gave evidence to acting senior coroner Paul Bennett telling him that a two-week care plan she thought was to be put in place for Kieran was only followed for a matter of days.

Mrs Crimmins alluded to February 27, the day Kieran attempted suicide and was taken to Bro Cerwyn Hospital, Withybush, on the belief a bed was available and Kieran would be admitted. However Mrs Crimmins was eventually told no bed was available and she alleges no reason was given as to why.

Kieran was given the option of going home or staying in A&E overnight to attend an appointment the next day.

When they eventually attended the appointment, home visits from a crisis team were explained to Kieran.

Mrs Crimmins thought the crisis team would attend to Kieran everyday for two weeks, however she said in the inquest there was no visit on March 3, and no visit or phonecall on March 4. It was revealed on March 5 the crisis team would not be coming again.

Three weeks later Kieran’s father found his son in the Blackbridge area where he had taken his own life.

In her evidence, Mrs Crimmins said: “Kieran was found in a situation no parent should have to deal with.”

READ MORE

Evidence from Kieran’s father and sister was read out before Doctor Maria Atkins gave evidence. At the time of Kieran’s death, Dr Atkins was a consultant psychiatrist to the crisis team at the health board.

She was one of the doctors to attend the appointment whereby it was decided Kieran would not be admitted to hospital.

In her evidence Dr Atkins described how Kieran’s case was an ‘unusual circumstance’, in that there was a ‘heightened atmosphere’ around the idea of admission.

She described Kieran in the meeting as polite and co-operative, with nothing to suggest he was suffering severe depression in regards to his body language and speech.

Dr Atkins said there had been a plan with the crisis team, but not written down as a formal care plan.

She said it was very unusual someone would be visited every single day for two weeks and that the crisis team did take into account not overwhelming people with too many visits.

On the idea of hospital admission Dr Atkins said: “I think sometimes admission to hospital in circumstances like this can be harmful.

“In my opinion if Kieran had been admitted the night before or I had admitted him that day he would have likely stayed in hospital a day or two and been discharged and he would have probably wanted to be discharged because of certain restrictions placed on him.”

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Kieran left his parent’s house in the evening. He was later found in the Blackbridge area and pronounced dead at 9.55pm that night.

The inquest continues.

Where to get mental health support

Here are some websites that can help:

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?