Four Haverfordwest women have been committed to Swansea Crown Court to face charges of possessing and supplying cocaine.

Teigan Hodgson, 20, Heidi Moseley, 41, Lauren Moseley and Lauren Rogers, 28, are all charged with having in their possession the Class A drug cocaine with intent to supply it to unknown people in Haverfordwest.

Lauren and Heidi Moseley and Lauren Rogers are further charged with being concerned in making an offer to supply cocaine to unknown people in Haverfordwest.

A fifth defendant, Andrew Mann, aged 27, of Old Heath Road, Wolverhampton, faces four charges of possessing with intent to supply the Class A drugs cocaine and MDMA, the Class B drug Amphetamine and the class C drug Flualprazolam.

He faces additional charges of having under his control counterfeit currency notes totalling £32,800 and two charges of possessing a class C drug Eizolam and the Class B controlled drug, cannabis.

All charges against Mann are alleged to have been committed in Haverfordwest on July 20, 2020.

Crown Prosecutor Nia Sturgess told magistrates that a quantity of drugs ‘of a significant value’ had been recovered by police during a car search while further analysis of their mobile phone data revealed evidence that the defendants had supplied drugs to unknown people.

Heidi Moseley, Teigan Hodgson and Lauren Rogers appeared in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court this week while Andrew Mann appeared via a video link from his home address.

Magistrates were told that Lauren Moseley was unable to attend as she had given birth to a child the previous day.

After hearing the evidence, magistrates declined jurisdiction and submitted all charges to Swansea Crown Court where the case will continue on July 26.

No pleas were entered by either of the five defendants.