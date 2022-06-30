Once the stronghold of kingmakers, knights of the realm and beautiful princesses, Carew Castle is poised for a takeover by modern-day children this month.

The Kids Rule the Castle event between 10am and 5pm on Saturday, July 9, will mark the first time ever for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run attraction to hand over control to the younger generation, in a day of entertainment for all ages.

A packed programme of free activities will run throughout the day, including storytelling, giant bubble making, shield painting, seed bomb and potion making, traditional games and dressing up.

A vintage funfair, Pembrokeshire Parkour, alpaca trekking, a petting zoo and stalls will form the other attractions.

Carew Castle manager Daisy Hughes said: “We look forward to welcoming our younger guests (and their grown-ups) to what promises to be our most fun day yet. There is no need to book in advance. Just turn up on the day and choose the activities that interest you.

“Fun can be tiring, and whether it’s peace and quiet that you crave, or a quick refuelling stop before more fun-filled adventures, Nest Tearoom will be serving a delicious variety of lunches, cakes and refreshments during the course of the day.

“For the perfect family day out, Kids Rule the Castle offers something to suit every taste and interest.”

To find out about other events throughout the national park this summer, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.

