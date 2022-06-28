THE chair of Hywel Dda has described how west Wales has 'the oldest healthcare buildings' in the country, and that 'it is difficult to recruit'.

Maria Battle has written an open letter about why the health board is trying to transform the landscape of healthcare in west Wales, and the benefits it could offer communities.

The letter comes as, today, June 28, an engagement group was working on scoring the five potential sites chosen for a new hospital in the region.

In Ms Battle's letter, she describes Hywel Dda's vision including bringing services closer to people’s homes.

Ms Battle says in the letter that west Wales has four acute hospitals in some of the oldest healthcare buildings, parts of which are no longer fit for purpose.

She goes on to say as a consequence of the lack of facilities rotas are less attractive to clinicians compared to those offered by other health boards, and it makes it difficult to recruit.

In part of the letter it says: "At any one time, we have between 780 and 900 vacancies for nurses and doctors.

"We therefore have to use expensive agency staff, which risks poorer quality of care, fragile services collapsing, and leads to the endemic financial problems, which go back decades.

"The condition of our estate can mean a relatively poorer patient and staff experience and challenges in the prevention and control of infections."

On Wednesday, June 29, a petition by the Save Withybush campaign will be debated at the Senedd. The campaign is demanding that Hywel Dda give assurances that Withybush will retain its A&E.

Yesterday Lee Davies, executive director of strategic development and operational planning, said people should be prepared to travel further for a better more resilient service.

Below is Ms Battle's letter in full.

