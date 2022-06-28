Marks and Spencer has released its 2022 summer collection including its men's and women's ranges perfect for any occasion.

As we step into summer and finally get to carry out all of our holiday and event plans, it's only natural that we feel the need to spruce up our wardrobe.

Lucky for us, the major retailer is on hand with its modern hi-lo styling approach and its sustainable mission at the heart of its collection.

Whether you're looking to for a holiday-ready outfit before heading off somewhere sunny or you need to dress to impress this summer, you've come to the right place.

Marks and Spencer releases its 2022 summer occasionwear

Women's Summer 2022 occasionwear

Pure Cotton Frill Detail Midi Smock Dress

Pure Cotton Frill Detail Midi Smock Dress. Credit: M&S

We can't get enough of this M&S hot pink midi smock dress.

The statement dress comes with frilled detailing on sleek sleeveless shoulders.

Add the bright wardrobe staple to your wardrobe for £39.50 via the M&S website.

Linen Rich Floral V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Linen Rich Floral V-Neck Midi Slip Dress. Credit: M&S

Strut into summer in this striking linen-rich floral slip dress in the M&S collection.

The contemporary and classic slip dress is made from a cool lightweight fabric out of sustainably sourced viscose.

Take it home for £39.50 via the M&S website.

Linen Rich Polka Dot V-Neck Slip Dress

Linen Rich Polka Dot V-Neck Slip Dress. Credit: M&S

Own the room wherever you go in this Linen Rich Polka Dot V-Neck Slip Dress.

The ivory mix slip dress comes with a feminine v-neckline perfect for all your holiday plans.

Treat yourself for just £39.50 via the M&S website.

Men's summer 2022 occasionwear

M&S has introduced contemporary fabrics into its Men’s Occasion wear including Italian linen with easy care attributes.

There are double breasted styles that sit back with casual separates such as the wide stripe rugby and styling with a casual emphasis.

You'll also find understated, luxurious and timeless pieces in M&S' Autograph collection.

The SS22 collection offers refined, relaxed looks that are both stylish and embrace comfort.

Tailored Fit Italian Linen Miracle™ Jacket

Tailored Fit Italian Linen Miracle™ Jacket. Credit: M&S

Made with recycled polyester, this stylish jacket from the M&S collection will have all eyes on him.

The classic and contemporary styled jacket has a sleek tailored fit from innovative Italian Linen Miracle™ fabric.

The Italian Linen jacket is available for £109 via the M&S website.

Autograph Cotton Rich Knitted Jacket

Autograph Cotton Rich Knitted Jacket. Credit: M&S

Upgrade your everyday look with this Autograph Cotton Rich Knitted Jacket.

The sleek button-through style jacket is knitted with a smart collared neck and handy patch pockets.

Pick up yours for £45 via the M&S website.