A teenager drove for half a mile on a single-carriage road at a constant speed of 85mph, magistrates have been told.

Ioan Jones-Foster, 19, of Bevelin Hall, Saundersfoot was driving a Renault Clio on the A40 at Slebech on the evening of January 7 when his speed was recorded by police via a calibrated speedometer. 

The speed of 85mph 'remained constant at 85mph for a distance of 0.5 miles', Llanelli  magistrates heard yesterday, Tuesday June 28.

Jones-Foster pleaded guilty to exceeding the 60mph speed limit on the road.

He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge, and also had five penalty points put on his driving record.

The total of £354 is to be paid by July 26.

