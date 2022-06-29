Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses or information on a missing man who was last seen in Cardigan.

Mark was last seen at approximately 3.30pm on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, in Greenfield Row, Cardigan.

A statement from police this week described Mark as “approximately 5ft 2inches tall, with black hair and wears glasses."

It adds: “He may be driving a black coloured Ford transit van, SF71 CSY.”

Western Telegraph: Mark, who may be driving a black Ford transit vanMark, who may be driving a black Ford transit van

Police officers can be contacted via emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote ref: DP-20220614-093