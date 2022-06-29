Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses or information on a missing man who was last seen in Cardigan.
Mark was last seen at approximately 3.30pm on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, in Greenfield Row, Cardigan.
A statement from police this week described Mark as “approximately 5ft 2inches tall, with black hair and wears glasses."
It adds: “He may be driving a black coloured Ford transit van, SF71 CSY.”
Police officers can be contacted via emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote ref: DP-20220614-093
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here