A man was arrested for several motoring offences after he was stop checked by police.
The man’s vehicle was stopped on the morning of Tuesday, June 28, in the Narberth area, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.
Police officers also arrested him for possession of cannabis.
He was taken into custody to provide further blood samples in relation to the drug driving arrest.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing said: “He has since been released under investigation for the drug drive aspect.
“The drug possession was dealt with by means of an out of court disposal.”
The unit’s last arrest was a man who was arrested and then charged with three offences after a car crash in Tenby.
The man was arrested and subsequently charged with drink driving, driving with no insurance and possession of cannabis.
The unit’s spokesperson said: “He has since been bailed, and is due to attend court next month.”
