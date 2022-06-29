Sporting supporters have raised £4,000 for their rugby club.
Narberth RFC Supporters' Club raises money for Narberth RFC by running its £50 half-time draw at home games and through other fundraisers.
At the recent Narberth RFC Supporters' Club dinner, club treasurer Phillip Williams presented a cheque for £4,000 to Narberth RFC club chairman, Robert Lewis, for the club.
Peter John, Narberth RFC Supporters' Club chairman, said: "The supporters club are always looking for new members to help out - if you can, please get in touch with Narberth RFC.
"Thanks to everyone who buys tickets at the games.... see you soon for the new season."
