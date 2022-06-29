Drums beat and soldiers and school children marched on Goodwick Parrog last Saturday to mark 225 years since the Last Invasion of Britain.

Led by ‘Jemima Nicholas’ the parade included the Pembroke Yeomanry and its drum division, local sea cadets, sea scouts and cubs, and school children from throughout north Pembrokeshire.

Pembrokeshire Yeomanry's marching band. Picture: Martin Cavaney

The parade was part of the 225 year anniversary of the last invasion when the French army, who had attempted to invade Great Britain by landing troops on nearby Carreg Wastad, surrendered to the Pembroke Yeomanry.

Soldiers from the same battalion joined the parade on Saturday, during which they were presented with platinum jubilee medals to mark their service by the Queen’s Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, who also inspected the troops and took the salute.

Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards meets local children. Picture: Martin Cavaney

The soldiers were accompanied by around 100 local children, some in period costume specially made for the event, carrying their schools’ last invasion banners.

The event drew a large crowd. All participating children were rewarded with a free ice lolly at the end of the parade.

Fishguard and Goodwick cubs and Beavers on parade. Picture: Western Telegraph

After the parade there was music from the Pembrokeshire Welsh Learners Choir as well as folk dancing workshops and a local artisans’ market.

The day’s celebrations were organised by Fishguard Invasion Centre Trust and supported financially by Fishguard Town Council.

Local dignitaries, including Jemima Nicholas, attended the celebration. Picture: Martin Cavaney

“The Fishguard Invasion Centre Trust was very pleased with the community support on Saturday and appreciated all the local groups joining in the parade to celebrate the 225th anniversary of the last invasion of mainland Britain,” said Dr Julie Coggins, chair of the trust.

“The children looked wonderful in the period and Welsh costumes and I thank all our local schools for taking part.

Soldiers from the Pembroke Yeomanry. Picture: Western Telegraph

“We have been working very hard behind the scenes making costumes and making sure all community groups in the twin towns were included.

“The support from the Pembroke Yeomanry was exceptional and I thank them and, of course, our local hero Jemima for leading the parade.

Kaye Evans as Jemima Nicholas led the parade. Picture: Martin Cavaney

“Saturday was a highlight for our anniversary year and I thank everyone involved for their time and effort."