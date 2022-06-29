Street Food Warehouse is returning to Milford Waterfront to host the Milford Haven Street Food Festival after a two-year break.

The summertime festival will take place on the waterfront from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, offering “some of the best street food the UK has to offer.”

General entry tickets for the are free, but will need to be ordered in advance.

There are also options for queue jump tickets, which also includes an ice cold can of beer on arrival and table reservations which can be made to reserve a table at peak times.

A spokesperson from Street Food Warehouse said: "It’s been a long two years of cancelled events and disappointment, but this has only fuelled the fire for the organisers to make sure that this year’s event will be the most finger-licking, mouth-watering, lip-smacking food festival that the town has experienced!"

General entry tickets are free to the event

Tickets can be found at https://milfordhavenstreetfoodfestival.co.uk/

MORE NEWS

Street food from Napoletana-style pizza to authentic paella will be available while the festival is open from 11am to 11pm from the Friday to Sunday.

A spokesperson from Street Food Warehouse added: "With no two traders at the festival serving the same cuisine, the variety really will be second to none.

"Whether you’re after the best burger and chips, or a vegan feast, you’ll find plenty of choice to satisfy your appetite.

"The organisers at Street Food Warehouse are committed to ensuring all allergies and dietary requirements are catered for, so whether you’re allergic to shellfish or looking for a gluten free meal, don’t stress - they’ve got you covered."

Also at the festival is a Choc Shop offering sweet treats, and the festival’s new sponsors, Freedom Brewery, will provide refreshments.

Refreshments will be available from the festival's new sponsor

The Street Food Warehouse spokesperson finished: "Not a fan of beer? No problem. Pop Up Bar Hire Co will be providing all the refreshments you’ll need, from prosecco all the way to a refreshing Piña Colada.

"This year the bar is going cashless so don’t forget to bring your cards (or at least someone who can pay for you), to avoid disappointment!

"The festival has so far announced a number of their top traders who will be attending the Milford Haven Street Food Festival, with more to come - so keep your eyes peeled on their socials to find out who will be at the festival."

Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/