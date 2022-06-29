PART of the A4076 will be closed to allow a carnival to take place.
The Welsh Government has announced via a public notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 29 that the road in Milford Haven will be closed to traffic on Saturday, July 2 for two hours.
The affected section of the A4076 affected includes Victoria Road, Hamilton Terrace and Great North Road that extends in a general easterly direction from the junction of Victoria Road with St Anne’s Road to the junction of Great North Road with Charles Street.
The closure is in place between 12.30pm and 2.30pm to allow for the Milford Haven carnival on Saturday, July 2.
There will be no alternative route due to the rolling closure and during the closure, vehicle access will not be possible, except for emergency vehicles.
