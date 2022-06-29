A three-bedroom flat has come up for sale right in the heart of Tenby Harbour, and is going for £700,000.

The ground-floor flat, at Seamen’s Rooms, was added to Rightmove this week, boasting views around the harbour and of Crackwell Street.

A spokesperson from John Francis, Tenby said: “This charming apartment is literally located on the beach, next to the St Julian's Church, on the harbourside of this beautiful and historic seaside town.

“Possibly one of the most photographed properties to be found as it sits within this iconic picture postcard view of the town.

"Looking out from the living room, dining room and 2 of the three bedrooms onto Harbour Beach, the harbour and Tenby's North Beach with the town on the skyline.

The flat's location. Picture: John Francis, Tenby

“The apartment has a modern open plan living space with fitted kitchen and lounge area as well as a dining room, ground floor bedroom with en-suite and the two generous first floor bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“All presented to a very high standard. The property enjoys its own walled forecourt from where you can enjoy a glass of something while taking in the superb seaside location.

The lounge and kitchen. Picture: John Francis, Tenby

"The sale includes a share of the ownership of the integral boathouse - ideal for beach gear, kayaks and paddle boards! Permit parking is also available nearby.

“The apartment is within a listed building and is within the historic walled town which offers good range of local shops, restaurants, boutiques and pubs. Nearby landmarks include the two RNLI lifeboat stations, Castle Hill, St Catherines Island with boat trips to Caldey Island leaving from the harbour pier.”

One of the bedrooms. Picture: John Francis, Tenby

To see more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85367646#/?channel=RES_BUY

The dining table. Picture: John Francis, Tenby

One of the bedrooms. Picture: John Francis, Tenby