SPEED humps are proposed to be placed in Haverfordwest in an attempt to combat speeding through the streets.
Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 29 advising that they are proposing to place speed humps on City Road in Haverfordwest.
The reason for the proposal is to address resident safety concerns when crossing the road due to the speed of vehicles.
MORE NEWS:
- Suspended sentence for motorist who rode over drug-drive limit
- Police renew appea for missing man last seen on June 13
The humps, if approved, will be placed at a point 6.4 metres north of the City Road junction with Barn Street. They will be the 65mm high raised crossing table type of humps.
Anyone wishing to make a representation on the plans should do so in writing by July 20 using the feedback form https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/traffic-regulation-orders or via letter to Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel