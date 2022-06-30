SPEED humps are proposed to be placed in Haverfordwest in an attempt to combat speeding through the streets.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 29 advising that they are proposing to place speed humps on City Road in Haverfordwest.

The reason for the proposal is to address resident safety concerns when crossing the road due to the speed of vehicles.

The humps, if approved, will be placed at a point 6.4 metres north of the City Road junction with Barn Street. They will be the 65mm high raised crossing table type of humps.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the plans should do so in writing by July 20 using the feedback form https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/traffic-regulation-orders or via letter to Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.