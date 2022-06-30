Several Tesco stores across Pembrokeshire are making it easier than ever for shoppers to give a helping hand to food banks and charities feeding people in their local community.

The stores - which includes Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock - have prepared ready-made donation bags at local stores across the county.

The Tesco Food Collection is taking place from Thursday, June 30 until Saturday, July 2, and shoppers are being urged to donate long-life food to support local food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network and thousands of frontline charities supplied by FareShare.

Tesco will top up all food donations made during the collection with an extra 20 per cent cash donation to support the two charities.

Shoppers will be able to scan the contents at the till as part of their usual shop before dropping the bag into the food collection donation trolley.

It is one of a number of new ways that customers can give their support during this summer’s food collection. Shoppers can also for the first time round up their bill at the checkout to make a small donation to both the charities.

The scheme runs from June 30 to July 2

Tesco Head of Community Claire de Silva said: “This collection marks ten years of us working with the Trussell Trust and FareShare. During that decade our customers have been amazingly generous, donating more than 100 million meals during our food collections and at permanent collection points in stores. This summer we wanted to make it even easier for customers to donate as we know that every can donated really does help.”

Sarah Germain, CEO at FareShare Cymru, said: “Our charities are telling us that the need for food has vastly increased as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, and over the last year we’ve continued to deliver four meals every second to people facing food insecurity across the UK.

“That’s why we would be immensely grateful to anyone who is able to donate a bag of pasta or tin of vegetables over the Tesco Food Collection weekend – your generous donations will help us continue providing vital support to families struggling to cope this summer.”

The branches which will take part in the scheme are:

Aberdare, Ammanford, Bridgend, Bridgend Extra, Caerphilly Crossways, Cardigan, Carmarthen Extra, Haverfordwest Extra, Milford Haven, Llandrindod Wells, Llanelli Extra, Maesteg, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Abbey, Pembroke Dock, Pontarddulais, Pontypridd Extra, Aberystwyth, Port Talbot, Pontardawe, Swansea Extra, Swansea Llansamlet Extra, Swansea Marina, Talbot Green Extra, Ystradgynlais