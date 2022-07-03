A ROAD in Pembrokeshire will be closed for almost a week.

Creamston Road in Uzmaston is set to close from July 19 for six days or until the work is completed. This is to allow for telecom works to be carried out according to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The council placed the notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 29.

The stretch of Creamston Road will be closed from the junction with U6074 east to the junction with Church Hill Lane.

During this period, all vehicles will be prohibited from using the street, with exception of emergency vehicles, but pedestrian access will be maintained.