A PEMBROKE road will be closed for up to nine months to allow for site works to take place.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed the notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 29, advising that South Quay in Pembroke will be closed to vehicles from Monday, July 18.

The notice advises that this closure will be in place from the above date and will last approximately nine months. During this time, pedestrian access will continue, and access will be maintained to the slipway and boathouse. Exempted vehicles will also be able to maintain access.

The council also said that South Road is a no through road and the closure is in effect from the public conveniences to the end of the public highway.

The reason for the closure is, according to the council, to set up a works compound in association with the South Quay regeneration project.