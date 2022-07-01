CHANGES to where people can wait and unload vehicles in Pembrokeshire are being discussed by the council.
Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 29, advising of the proposals to adjust and add a number of waiting and unloading restrictions.
The council said the proposals being considered include:
- Barn Street, Haverfordwest: The removal of the no waiting at any time restriction on the north-west side from a point 84 metres north eastwards of the junction with Spring Gardens Lane northeast for 16 metres.
- Barn Street, Haverfordwest: Adding a limited waiting bay for 30 minutes and no return within 30 minutes on the north-west side from a point 84 metres north eastwards of the junction with Spring Gardens Lane northeast for 16 metres.
- Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest: The removal of goods vehicles loading bay 30 minutes, Monday-Saturday 8am-6pm restriction on the east side from a point 24 metres south of the centre of Goat Street, south for 10 metres.
- Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest: The removal of limited waiting bay, 1 hour, no return for 1 hour restriction that has been in place Monday-Saturday between 8am and 6pm from a point 12 metres south of the centre of Goat Street south for 12 metres.
- Richard John Road, Milford Haven: The removal of the limited waiting bay, 30 minutes with no return for 30 minutes on the north side from a point six metres east of the east gable of number six Marble Hall Chip Shop, west for 10 metres for the four spaces set at right angles to the frontage of the building.
- Milford Street, Saundersfoot: The introduction of no waiting at any time on the north side from a point 27 metres west of the centreline of Cambrian Place westwards for a length of 50 metres.
- The Strand, Saundersfoot: The introduction of no waiting at any time on the west side from a point 25 metres north of the south boundary of Pharmacy Court to a point five metres north of the north boundary of Smugglers Cottage. This will change the seasonal restriction into an all-year restriction.
- The Croft, Tenby: The introduction of a no waiting between 8pm-7am caravan or motor caravan restriction on the east side from a point 82 metres north of the junction of The Norton, north to a point 16 metres south of the boundary of Harbour Heights and Richmond House.
- Southlands, Tenby: The introduction of no waiting at any time on the north, east and south sides from a point three metres southwest of the north gable end of number four Southlands around the turning area to the boundary of number eight and nine Southlands.
- Upper Hill Park, Tenby: The introduction of no waiting at any time on the east side from the junction with the estate loop road, south for 10 metres.
Anyone wishing to make a comment on the plans should do so in writing by July 20 to Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
