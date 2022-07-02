A Pembrokeshire hotel has been named in the top 50 UK hotels to visit, according to new research.

The study, conducted by The Telegraph, looked at the best hotels for people to stay at this summer, as many Brits are expected to holiday at home.

Within the study, Penally Abbey was named in the top 50, given a strong rating of 9/10.

A spokesperson from The Telegraph said: “In the middle of the small, well-kept village of Penally (which has its own beach and train station, and is just a 30-minute walk to the jolly seaside town of Tenby) this hotel has a peaceful, elevated position. There are 11 rooms, all lovely and all unique in character.

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Penally Abbey

“The top floor houses rooms One and Two, which can be made into an interconnecting, rambling suite. It's perfect for families and rather like living inside an Enid Blyton book.

“It’s a real pleasure to dine in the restaurant, with its candlelight and white linen tablecloths. The food is enjoyable and the menu might include dishes such as steamed clams or seared salmon fillet.”

Specifically, the hotel was given a 9/10 rating on its location, rooms, style and character and value for money.

MORE NEWS

The spokesperson added: “Gorgeously and luxuriously eclectic. It is not, in fact, an abbey, though the ruined chapel in its gardens certainly add to its charm.

"It’s a late 18th-century house, built in the rare Strawberry Gothic style that explains the snaking, arched windows and doorframes.”

There was also 8/10 ratings for the hotel’s food and drink, as well as its service and facilities.

The Telegraph spokesperson added: “There is a cosy bar, a suntrap of a conservatory, the aforementioned sitting room, an elegant dining room with vast windows overlooking the sea and lovely gardens that tumble in lush levels down towards the sea.

“A special courtyard space (with a long, atmospheric dining room and a slick private bar) is also available for private events.”