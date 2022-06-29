People from communities across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion have helped to score five potential sites for the region's new Urgent and Planned Care hospital.

As previously reported, Hywel Dda UHB has identified the sites in a zone including and between Narberth and St Clears.

A workshop held yesterday, Tuesday June 28, was the second of two technical sessions with members of the public, staff and partners. The first workshop, held in May, agreed the ‘weighting’ of the seven technical criteria to be used in this scoring process.

The board has thanked the people who took part in the workshop.

Posting on Twitter yesterday, the board said: "The outputs from this workshop will be considered by our Board in August, along with the findings from other appraisal groups that are currently ongoing.

"These appraisal groups are currently reviewing matters covering clinical, workforce and economic/financial issues."

The final decision about the chosen site will be made by the health board, in agreement with Welsh Government, should they support the funding of the hospital.

The potential sites to be reviewed are:

• Agricultural land and buildings forming part of Kiln Park Farm which is located to the north of Narberth train station and adjacent to the A478, approximately 1km to the north-east of Narberth town centre.

• Agricultural land located to the north-east of Whitland town centre and situated between the A40 to the north, Whitland Rugby Club to the east and Spring Gardens to the south.

• Agricultural land and buildings forming part of Ty Newydd Farm which is located to the east of the Old Whitland Creamery site and Whitland town centre.

• Agricultural land and buildings forming part of Penllyne Court located between Whitland and St Clears just outside Pwll-Trap. The site lies between the Swansea-Haverfordwest railway line to the north and the A40 to the south.

• Agricultural land forming part of Bryncaeraua nd located adjacent to the junction of the A40 and A477 in St Clears, between the A4066 (Tenby Road) to the south, the village of Pwll Trap to the north and the A40 to the west.

All sites are in a zone that is the most central location for the majority of the population in the south of the Hywel Dda area and was determined through public consultation.

Lee Davies, executive director of strategic development and operational planning at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “The health board has been committed to undertaking significant engagement with our communities. This partnership has brought us a step closer to selecting a site for the new hospital, so I am grateful to participants for their involvement in this important part of the process to identify the best hospital sites."

The aim of rhe new Urgent and Planned Care hospital is to provide 'an architectural separation of emergency and planned medical care, which would avoid the risk of emergency activity impacting on planned care through cancelled operations'.

The board plans an 'important continued role' for Withybush and Glangwili hospitals, as local community hospitals, with 24/7 minor injury units, ambulatory services, therapy and nurse-led beds, focusing on rehabilitation and less acute needs.

The aim is for most people to receive their care locally and only stay in the new Planned and Urgent Care Hospital when really necessary for acute care and when possible to be transferred back to their homes or to closer hospitals if they need a period of rehabilitation.

A health board spokesperson added that the authority 'does not intend to make changes at Glangwill or Withybush hospitals until the new hospital is built (we think the new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital will take until at least the end of 2029 to open).

"And there will be regular engagement - listening and working with our communities, and our partner organisations, and possibly consultation on parts of the programme."