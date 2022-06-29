THE FAMILY of a young New Quay woman killed by a drunken driver have welcomed life sentences for motorists found guilty of death by dangerous driving.
The law change comes into force from Tuesday in Wales, England and Scotland.
Miriam Briddon, a 21-year-old fashion student from Cross Inn, was driving on the A482 Aberaeron-Lampeter road in March 2014 when her Fiat Punto was hit by a Volkswagen Golf, being driven by Gareth Entwhistle.
The driver was jailed in October 2015, but his jail term of five-and-a-half years was later cut by six months.
Since then the Briddon family have campaigned tirelessly for a change in the law.
Their petition – which they took to 10 Downing Street in 2016 – gained over close to 110,000 signatures, crossing the 100,000 threshold required for the UK Government to consider a debate on the matter.
Miriam’s mum, Ceinwen, who hails from Fishguard, said: "As a family we've campaigned for this change for a long time.
"After losing our daughter in 2014 and seeing how the sentencing laws in this country were so lenient, we decided to start our own campaign - a petition in Miriam's memory.
"It's been a long time, but we've got there in the end.
"I would like to think that these new guidelines will make people stop and think.
"From a personal point of view, it won't change anything for us. Miriam was killed instantly by a drunk driver who served two years.
"But if we can help another family then it's been worth it."
