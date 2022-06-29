THE FAMILY of a young New Quay woman killed by a drunken driver have welcomed life sentences for motorists found guilty of death by dangerous driving.

The law change comes into force from Tuesday in Wales, England and Scotland.

Miriam Briddon, a 21-year-old fashion student from Cross Inn, was driving on the A482 Aberaeron-Lampeter road in March 2014 when her Fiat Punto was hit by a Volkswagen Golf, being driven by Gareth Entwhistle.

The driver was jailed in October 2015, but his jail term of five-and-a-half years was later cut by six months.

Since then the Briddon family have campaigned tirelessly for a change in the law.

Their petition – which they took to 10 Downing Street in 2016 – gained over close to 110,000 signatures, crossing the 100,000 threshold required for the UK Government to consider a debate on the matter.

Western Telegraph: The campaigning Briddon family handed in their petition to 10 Downing Street in 2016.The campaigning Briddon family handed in their petition to 10 Downing Street in 2016.

Miriam’s mum, Ceinwen, who hails from Fishguard, said: "As a family we've campaigned for this change for a long time.

"After losing our daughter in 2014 and seeing how the sentencing laws in this country were so lenient, we decided to start our own campaign - a petition in Miriam's memory.

"It's been a long time, but we've got there in the end.

"I would like to think that these new guidelines will make people stop and think.

"From a personal point of view, it won't change anything for us. Miriam was killed instantly by a drunk driver who served two years.

"But if we can help another family then it's been worth it."