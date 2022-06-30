OVER the last few weeks, the sky across Pembrokeshire has been full of stunning summery colours and occasionally eerie storm clouds.
Our camera club members have been out in force capturing the beauty above us and here are some of our favourite recent images that centre of the sky.
If you want to join our camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
