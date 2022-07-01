A NUMBER of celebrities will be doing intimate talks in Milford Haven in the coming weeks.
The Boulevard Showbar is hosting a number of ‘up close and personal’ talks with a range of famous faces.
These shows will give attendees the chance to hear what celebrity life is really like, what happens behind the scenes of TV shows and much more. Attendees can even ask those burning questions.
Celebrities set to appear include former X Factor winner Joe McElderry, celebrity chef Rustie Lee, actor John Partridge, Eurovision’s Sonia who came runner-up for the UK, former politician Ann Widdecombe and former Wales and British Lions rugby player Shane Williams.
Tickets are limited for the shows, with a small number of VIP tickets which will give ticket holders a front row seat and a pre-show meet and greet and photograph with the celebrity in attendance.
Dates:
July 22: Rustie Lee
August 6: Sonia
September 3: John Partridge
September 10: Joe McElderry
October 22: Shane Williams
November 12: Ann Widdecombe
To find out more and to book tickets visit www.boulevardshowbar.com
