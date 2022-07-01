A NEW dance production will be coming to Milford Haven.

Torch Theatre will be hosting the production A Moment by Thomas Page Dances on Thursday, July 7.

The performance sees two performers explore life for gay people in the UK in the 1980s when there was fear and ignorance.

The duet will cover themes of paranoia, intimacy and oppression through contemporary dance in a response to Bren Gosling’s Moment of Grace.

The performance illustrates intimate human connections through gesture, contortion and grounded visceral movement, with a score composed by Robert Singer.

It is hoped that the performance will spark a new wave of conversations around HIV/AIDS to ensure that such an important part of history is not forgotten.

A Moment is at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, July 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 or £8.50 for concession. Tickets are on sale from the Torch Theatre’s box office on 01646 695267 or online through the Torch Theatre website, www.torchtheatre.co.uk The performance is suitable for those aged 14+.