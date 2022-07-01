A PEMBROKESHIRE artist will have her work displayed in Milford Haven this month.

Michaela Hollyfield, of Fishguard, will be displaying her Time and Tide exhibition at the Torch Theatre’s Oriel Joanna Field Gallery throughout July.

Her work is created mainly with oil on canvas and the exhibition comprises a number of different abstract works from throughout her career, and her newest, form and representation work.

Ms Hollyfield said: “I found myself returning to nature, observing the changing skies, and finding solace in form, wanting to celebrate the security of nature and landscape once more. You will see this reflected in some of the work exhibited here alongside my more abstract pre-pandemic work.

“With many of my paintings, the way in which I paint represents a journey. I approach most of my canvases in an arbitrary way, staining them with thin washes of oils and making marks as I feel inclined.

“After this rush of freedom and expression, of gesture and mark-making, I then take some time to look at what the painting is doing, and how to respond to the visual conversation I have started.”

Time and Tide will be exhibited from Friday 1 to Friday 29 July at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, and can be viewed at all times when the theatre is open. Admission to the Oriel Joanna Field Gallery is free.