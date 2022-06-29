A mother who faces charges over the death of her two-year-old daughter formally denied her involvement at Swansea Crown Court today, Wednesday, June 29.

Sinead James, 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of Lola James.

Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, has been accused of murdering the infant.

Lola suffered a serious head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020.

ola James, two, died in hospital. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police/PA

Officers were called out on Friday July 17, with Lola dying four days later, on July 21 at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

Both James and Bevan appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown Court this afternoon.

The pair spoke only to confirm their identity and to enter pleas.

Bevan pleaded not guilty to the murder of Lola James on July 21 2020.

James also pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child.

During a hearing in April Llanelli Magistrates Court remanded James in custody, saying that they did not feel bail conditions ‘were sufficient to keep you safe’.

The court heard today that James was now released on conditional bail and that this was to remain the case. Bevan was further remanded in custody after today’s hearing.

The court heard that the trial would be likely to last four weeks and would be heard by a high court judge.

Judge Thomas said that a trial date could not yet be set. He said that it is likely that the trial will not take place until early next year, due to the complexity of the case and the need to engage expert witnesses.