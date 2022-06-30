Owners of fabulous felines, perfect pooches, gorgeous guinea pigs and adorable alpacas are invited to enter a charity photo competition.

The contest is being run by Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, and entries close TODAY.

The competition gives members of the public the opportunity to win prizes while also helping the charity to raise funds, which make a positive difference to the lives of NHS patients, service users and staff in the Hywel Dda area.

Pet-owners can enter as many times as they like in the categories of Cutest Dog, Cutest Cat and Cutest Other Pet. Each photo entry costs £3.

MORE NEWS

It’s easy to take part - all participants need to do is send a photo of their pet to fundraising.hyweldda@wales.nhs.uk and follow the instructions in this link

The competition is open to everyone in the Health Board area.

The final three in each category will be chosen by the Hywel Dda Health Charities team. The winners are then chosen by an online voting poll and will be announced in July.