Access through a Pembrokeshire village is due to be disrupted for up to five days this week while repairs take place to a damaged sewer.
The B4316 road at New Hedges will be closed from its junction with Hunters Park, north to the vicinity of The Paddock.
The application for the closure has been made by Welsh Water and is due to come into force tomorrow, Monday July 4.
Access to adjacent properties and for emergency service vehicles will be maintained, but school buses will only be entering and leaving the village via the top road, turning just before the bus stop at Cross Park.
