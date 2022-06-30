The summer Tenby pedestrianisation scheme will begin on Monday July 4 and will operate daily between 11am and 5.30pm until Friday September 9.

The scheme will again see the town divided into three zones with each zone allowing different levels of vehicle access.

Residents within the walled town are reminded that should they wish to apply for an access permit then this must be done online as soon as possible at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/tenby-pedestrianisation

The pedestrianisation scheme will operate daily between 11am and 5.30pm. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Permit holders are reminded that failure to display a valid permit when the scheme starts may result in the journey being delayed whilst details are checked, or, in some instances, could result in access being declined.

Harbour users in possession of a Gold permit and residents holding a Silver permit for any of the permit parking schemes found in the walled town do not need to apply for an access permit as these are sufficient for that purpose.

Anyone wishing to apply for Café Culture should email the authority’s Streetcare section at streetcare@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

The Park and Ride service starts on Saturday July 18 from The Salterns car park to The Green car park and to South Parade.

The service runs between 11am – 6pm and will run up to 9th September.