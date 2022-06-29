Pembrokeshire is to have a royal visitor next week.

The Prince of Wales will be calling into the county on Thursday July 7, when he will visit some of the independent shops and businesses in Narberth.

Narberth Town Council announced the news this afternoon.

The council stated in a Facebook post: "Narberth Town Council is delighted to welcome HRH Prince of Wales to Narberth on the 7th July.

"HRH will visit an array of independent shops in the town's high street including family-owned businesses and artisan producers.

"Please be aware there will be road closures in place at the time of HRH visit."

The first week of July is traditionally the one where Prince Charles makes his 'summer tour' of Wales', when he is usually accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Narberth is renowned for its range of independent shops and businesses

The road closure order has been put in place by Pembrokeshire County Council, with the authority's head of infrastructure, Darren Thomas, detailing the plans as follows:

NOTICE is hereby given that the Pembrokeshire County Council has made an Order under Section 21 of the Town Police Clauses Act 1847 for the prevention of obstruction etc.

WHEREAS during certain times on Thursday 7 th July 2022, due to a VIP visit, High Street, Narberth will be thronged and liable to be obstructed.

Pembrokeshire County Council pursuant to the powers conferred by Section 21 of the Town Police Clauses Act 1847 DO HEREBY ORDER AND DIRECT that for the purpose of preventing obstruction in the said Street during the said date and time, the following

regulations shall be observed:-

1. Subject to those provisions contained in articles 2 & 3, High Street, Narberth from its junction with St James Street to its junction with Northfield Road shall be closed to all vehicular traffic including pedal cycles on Thursday 7 th July 2022 between 10:00hrs and 14:00hrs.

2. Nothing in article 1 shall apply to any vehicle being used by the emergency services, or those vehicles being used in connection with the event.

The road closure map

3 Nothing in article 1 shall apply to any anything done with the permission or under the direction of a Police Officer or Traffic Management Operative.

4. The one way order for St James Street will be temporarily suspended for the duration of the closure to enable limited two way traffic along its length controlled by Traffic Management Operatives.