McDonald's is arguably the most popular fast-food chain in the world with thousands of branches across the UK.

Pembrokeshire is no exception with two establishments displaying the famous golden arches, and the recently-opened restaurant in St Clears also in easy reach, meaning you are never too far from a Big Mac or a Chicken Legend.

If you ever wondered though which is the best when it comes to cleanliness, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) make their hygiene ratings public, meaning it's easy to discover how restaurants scored.

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

What the ratings mean:

There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.

5 - Hygiene standards are very good

4 – Hygiene standards are good

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – Some improvement is necessary

1 – Major improvement is necessary

0 – Urgent improvement is required

How is McDonald's assessed?





Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:

How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe so the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

Local McDonald's hygiene ratings

McDonald’s – Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest

Hygiene Rating: 5

Last inspected: June 29, 2018

McDonald’s – London Road, Pembroke Dock

Hygiene Rating: 5

Last inspected: October 30, 2018

McDonald's -Tenby Road St Clears

Rating: 5

Last inspection: January 31, 2022