Thunderstorm warnings are in place for Pembrokeshire this afternoon and into tonight.
The Met Office is warning of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms for the rest of the day, leading to disruption for many.
A yellow weather warning will come into force at midday and run until 10pm.
What to expect from Met Office thunderstorm warning in Pembrokeshire
This is what the Met Office are warning to expect this afternoon:
- Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services
- Some short term loss of power and other services
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
- Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Heavy showers will develop through the morning with isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
“These will bring the potential for lightning, hail and heavy rain, with a few places seeing 10-20 mm of rain within an hour and a small chance of 40 mm in 2-3 hours.
“Showers are likely to weaken over parts of Wales and the southwest of England during Thursday evening but will persist longer in parts of central England and the Midlands.”
Everywhere in Wales affected by Met Office weather warning
This is every area of Wales covered by today’s yellow weather warning from the Met Office:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
