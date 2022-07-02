Letterston Community Council has recently updated and improved the play equipment on the Village Green.

Improvements include a multi play area, see-saw and swing at the park. The new equipment has already been hugely enjoyed by local children and complements the popular existing facilities at the park.

Pictured are members of the Letterston Community Council from left to right: Councillors Paul West, Gerry Humphrey, Andy Adams, Babs Johnson (chair) Sian Millichip, Richard Davies and Brian Morgan with the new equipment.

Councillors unable to attend were Bethan Homer, Gareth Thomas and Andrew Sharpe.