Letterston Community Council has recently updated and improved the play equipment on the Village Green.
Improvements include a multi play area, see-saw and swing at the park. The new equipment has already been hugely enjoyed by local children and complements the popular existing facilities at the park.
Pictured are members of the Letterston Community Council from left to right: Councillors Paul West, Gerry Humphrey, Andy Adams, Babs Johnson (chair) Sian Millichip, Richard Davies and Brian Morgan with the new equipment.
Councillors unable to attend were Bethan Homer, Gareth Thomas and Andrew Sharpe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here