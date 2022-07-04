AN art exhibition in Tenby will host a number of Pembrokeshire artists’ work for the weekend.
Phoenix Art Exhibition will take place from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11 at St Mary’s Church Hall.
There will be 14 artists exhibiting, all of whom come from Pembrokeshire. One of the artists is Sarah Jane Brown.
Ms Brown takes inspiration from the coastal landscape around Pembrokeshire, including the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
MORE NEWS:
- Alcohol and event licence approved at Llys Y Fran despite objections
- Find out when the Prince of Wales will be visiting Pembrokeshire
"The thing about a landscape like Pembrokeshire is that it's ancient and so full of history, but also very open and spacious," she said.
"It gives us headspace for all the stuff that's going on within; room if you like, to stop and think, to feel, and to experience."
Also exhibiting is Helen Barrack, Liz Tobin, Fiona Jenkins, Muriel Davies, Edward Bowie, Helen Houghton Graham Hadlow, Jill Jones, Kitty Parsons, Suzanne Nicholl and Jan Hope.
Pembrokeshire Phoenix Art Exhibition takes place at St Mary’s Church Hall, High Street, Tenby between 11am-4pm from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here