MamGu Welshcakes and Surfers Against Sewage will be holding a beach clean at Solva Harbour this Saturday, July 2.
The event will take place from 2pm until 4pm. Gloves, litter pickers and bags will be provided.
There will be a briefing and safety talk from Surfers Against Sewers reps before the clean begins.
The plan is for groups to litter pick over the Gribbin, down to the quay, and on the harbour beach.
There will be a white Surfers Against Sewage tent set up in the harbour car park, SA62 6UT, to welcome volunteers.
“Please share far and wide,” said a spokesperson for Mamgu. “Let’s make this the busiest beach clean Solva has ever seen.”
