The council’s bid to be carbon neutral by 2030 is progressing and the county is currently top in the recycling rates in Wales.

How the council is tackling climate change within the authority was subject of a report to policy and pre-decision overview and scrutiny this week with a number of updates noted.

The committee heard that in 2020/21 73.5 per cent of waste was recycled, the best rate in Wales and “one of the best recycling rates in the world.”

Milford Haven is an “ideal location for green hydrogen hub” and could have the best potential in the UK to take on this global position, the committee heard, as the UK moves towards hydrogen power, with the council working with the ‘energy kingdom project.

Energy and sustainable development manager Steve Keaton added that the Port of Milford Haven and council had represented the ‘Milford Haven Waterway Future Energy Cluster’ and was supported by UK Government at a recent event, along with decarbonisation of the whole area.

The project has produced a ground breaking hydrogen whole energy system architecture and trading platform report along with identifying near and long term opportunities in the renewable electricity and hydrogen economy in the Milford Haven Waterway.

He added that CO2 emissions from fuels used in over 300 non-domestic council buildings has been reduced by 58 per cent so far, the power used is 100 per cent renewable and 63 per cent of that is sourced form renewable generators in Wales and the council will continue to partner with Egni Community Co-op for rooftop solar PV systems.

Improving council house energy efficiency is underway, along with reducing emissions and costs with a switch to LED lighting as well as increasing use of electric vehicles, charging points and solar panels.

Also of importance is the Pembrokeshire climate change adaptation strategy that is to be implemented by 2027 where there are 39 priorities split into four key areas – infrastructural, national environment and agriculture, communities and business and industry.

This recognises that “certain elements of climate change are locked in” and cannot be reversed, particularly when it comes to increasing weather hazards.