HAVERFORDWEST could be reaching a seminal moment in its history with regeneration plans starting to pick up pace in the town.

It’s clear from what the public say, the county town is not at its strongest at the moment. Shop owners voiced their concerns about the appearance of the High Street when the Western Telegraph went and spoke to business owners in April.

There was an outcry on social media when we revealed the empty shops along Haverfordwest’s main thoroughfare are almost unrentable at present because of their condition.

But is there light at the end of the tunnel for a town that county councillor Tom Tudor said is finally getting the attention it deserves.

There is big change happen to Haverfordwest and it is taking place right now. The multi-story car park has been closed to begin its demolition to make way for the new transportation hub.

The old Ocky Whites department store is currently in the middle of being redeveloped into a food hall and dining experience destination.

There has been outcry at the state of the shops on the town's high street

Only recently plans were announced to build a new stairway up to Haverfordwest Castle which is also in the planning to receive major redevelopment.

Back in 2021 the UK Government announced over £17m of money would be given to help rejuvenate Haverfordwest as part of the Conservative’s ‘levelling-up’ plans which has been a key tenet of the current government’s party manifesto.

We put the question to the people of Haverfordwest what they thought about all the plans. Here was their responses.

We asked local shop keepers what they thought

READ MORE: Plans to regenerate Haverfordwest Castle announced

There are development plans for the town's castle

Lisa Evans Downing: “The town was so much busier when I moved here 14 years ago! There’s nothing there now. Such a shame. I prefer to go out of Haverfordwest these days.”

Stephen Hughes: “History draws in huge tourism. A town should be clean, tidy maintained. I welcome this yet I have been pushing for proper signs to history points. Loads people ask where is the Castle and Priory Ruins. How will the indoor food hall impact the outdoor market?

Chantal Winchester: “And the money for this is coming from…? Sadly I can think of higher priorities than this.”

Vicky Gibbins: “Cut business rates on weekends and allow weekend pop-up shops to occupy empty units on a Saturday to entice people back to the high street. There's a lot of good businesses still in the town. Fill the spaces in between with streetfood, crafts shops, music workshops. It just needs a bit of thinking outside the box. Town festivities should extend right through the town, not just on the square.

Elaine Edwards: “Will there be any disabled access? Or will it be like the recycling system that is a completely ableist policy, causing difficulty for people unable to manage the weighted bags, boxes etc.”

Sue Murray: “There needs to be something else in the plan to entice people to Haverfordwest. The high street is shambolic and work needs to be done within the town.”

Drawings for the £6m renovation of the old Ocky Whites department store

Stephen Lambert: “The High Street, which is a disgrace to the town, needs to be sorted out first and then the river needs to be sorted out, and then the weeds around various parts of the town need to be dealt with before making a path to go up to the castle, because when you get up there, there’s nothing to see.”

Caroline Becker: “No more ‘hubs’. Let’s have a municipal garden.”

Kevin Mason: “The problem is there seems to be only charity shops left. Get shops back into the town which will draw more people in. People aren't going to come to Haverfordwest just because there's a new path up to the castle.”

Caroline Edwards: “How many entrances do we need for the castle? We need a town, not a ghost town.”

What do you think about all the plans for Haverfordwest? Do you consider it to be your county town? Let us know in the comments below.