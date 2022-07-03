Competitive crews and a freshening breeze ensured the recent Ramsey Island Rowing Race 2022 lived up to its ‘not for the faint-hearted’ tag.

The challenge race, organised by Solva Rowing and Watersports Club, this year drew competitors from as far away as Somerset and Gwynedd.

The race can only be staged when suitable weather and tides converge.

This year 21 boats, including 19 Celtic Longboats, set off down Ramsey Sound in slack water with a following northerly wind, past the notorious Bitches reef of rocks, and through a narrow gap - wide enough for one boat only - before meeting the much rougher water on the western side of the island, exposed to open sea.

Heading to the northern tip of the island there were patches of what some described as ‘crazy water’, and further on ‘waves that appeared from nowhere’, as the wind strengthened against the tide.

In such conditions the crews made good time, with everyone finishing the eight mile course well within two hours, and around 38 minutes separating first and last boats.

The fastest home and winning the race trophy were a Solva crew, Lewi’s Lads, who completed the row in 1 hr 12 mins 54 secs.

Certificates for class winners went to crews from PYC, Newport, Neyland, Wiseman’s Bridge, and Aberaeron.

Competitors described the race as ‘having it’s hairy moments’, ‘interesting’, ‘excellent teamwork’, and ‘great fun’.

Club chairman, Steve Probert, added: “We could not have put this challenge race on without the help of so many people - local boat owners who have given up their time to help with safety and running the race, the RNLI Lifeguards at Whitesands beach who managed to keep the surfers and our rowers well apart in the bay, and the RNLI lifeboat crew who called in to watch over the start and finish during their exercise day”.