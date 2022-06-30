IT was recently debated at the Senedd but did the politicians hear the people?

Health minister Eluned Morgan, spoke in a Senedd debate yesterday, June 29, over calls to save Withybush Hospital’s A&E, saying duplication of hospital services leads to fragility.

During the debate Ms Morgan said multiple sites cannot sustain the necessary expertise nor the scale needed to provide optimum 24/7 care.

Plans to build a new 24-hour led urgent care hospital on the border of Pembrokeshire - which could lead to the downgrading of Withybush hospital - reached another landmark moment last week when the health board revealed the five prospective locations for a new facility.

This comes as a focus group recently scored the perspective sites on points such as transport and accessibility, infrastructure, and sustainability, with the health board still to announce the results.

The Save Withybush campaign has been fighting the proposals all the way saying the health board is not meeting its obligations to provide universal healthcare for everyone.

We asked people in Pembrokeshire what they thought about the plans, which executive director of strategic development and operational planning for Hywel Dda, Lee Davies, described as a way to tackle generational problems in a move that could create an unprecedented £1.3billion pounds of investment in the county.

Here's what the public had to say:

Susan Davies: “It's all very well blowing the trumpet for a new, super hospital, but there are all sorts of health situations where we need immediate help by a professionally trained person which aren't covered by the new hospital plans. There are all sorts of scenarios where a rapid, professional medical response is needed. The Health Authority needs to find ways of getting rapid professional help to those in need. Local hospitals such as Withybush would not then be over-run by needless admissions.”

Tom Brooks: “Hywel Dda's strategy is a hangover from last century thinking. Today's successful architecture is based on healthcare units close to the point of need - i.e. the patient's home or workplace. Technology allows expertise to be accessed virtually when needed. Successful healthcare models do not require the patient to suffer through being required to travel to a non-local centre because (s)he may need a specialist there. Putting the patient ‘at the centre’ means prompt local treatment, if necessary, bringing the expertise virtually to the patient.”

Sarah Willis: “There are people who would not be here today if they had to travel by ambulance or wait for one from another area further away so maybe someone needs to take lives into account and hear what people need.”

Penny Joubert: “The next generation’s problem is going to be how to address the overwhelming and urgent need for a more localised emergency response and adequate medical care to a rural community with inadequate road routes or proximity to emergency care centres. To anyone with a basic knowledge of sociology and / or maths it is obvious that closure of the only hospital is going to put a disproportionate number of lives at risk and disadvantage. As population increases in an area, so does the need for services - it makes no sense to remove a facility which is already working to capacity and expect that emergency care for the same area will be just as effective 30 miles away!”

Michael Albero: “We have many families without transport, these back of beyond plans discriminate against us. Places with no existing infrastructure, market towns are hubs, greenfield sites are inaccessible. The board should resign in shame.”

Jo Hutchings: “Yes we need a new hospital but we also need to keep Glanwilli and Withybush with full services. Population is growing, we have seasonal population explosion too, replacement is an outdated theory. Addition is what they should be looking at.”

Fleur Rampton: “In November I had to be taken to Glangwili to have emergency surgery to have my daughter, the drive took two hours because the road between St Clears and Narberth was closed, which is both ridiculous and terrifying. My daughter was born, we live outside of Newport. It’s a 15-minute drive minimum to Fishguard and the nearest ambulance base. How is that not passing on the same problems to the next generation? She is the next generation and she has inadequate healthcare in the area she lives.”

Keith Youngs: “These fantasy figures are based on the very edge of the town or village so I am very reliably informed. They have been disingenuous with these for many years. This is just one example. HD know full well they are being disingenuous with the electorate. They are hell-bent on reaping glory from opening a new hospital. Save Withybush save lives.”

Ellen Morrison: “We don’t need just one new hospital - we need two - one in one Pembrokeshire and one in Carmarthenshire. Let’s see our money being spent on us.”

Jeff Rogers: “People will end up making a choice to take critically Ill or injured persons in a private car in order to get to a hospital in one hour! This will become the norm when we find ourselves with delayed responses from the ambulance service.”

Jacqueline Doig: "The zones we have identified provide access within 60 minutes for the vast majority. We calculate 98 per cent would be in 60 minutes,” said Mr Davies." Where does the 98% figure come from? For patients being able to access the new build within one hour? Via ambulance, the max figure the report gives is 91% and an ambulance can travel far faster and more effectively than a car."

