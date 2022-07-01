PEMBROKESHIRE Cancer Support is urging anyone in the county who has cancer or knows someone with cancer to make use of the services they can offer.

The charity has a support centre based above the charity shop at 91 Queen Street in Pembroke Dock and urges people to seek the help, advice and support they can offer.

Lyn Neville, charity coordinator, said: “In my time with the charity, I have made it my job to speak to lots of people about us and what we do.

"It worried me that many people have not used the support centre because they do not want to be with people who are upset, crying and depressed. They also do not want to be seen as unable to cope, to be weak, or to be embarrassed.”

Mr Neville said the support centre encourages self-help and support is available from a support worker if needed. They also offer private and confidential talks about the illness and problems.

There is an opportunity to talk about anything and everything, whether it is related to cancer or not.

There are also relaxation classes, a card making and craft group, Amethyst Bio Mat bed and much more. People are also welcome to pop in for a cup of tea.

There is a telephone outreach and befriending service to other parts of Pembrokeshire and an extensive library of information on all aspects of cancer, including the illness itself, where you can get help and advice on benefits and how to explain your problems to loved ones.

Mr Neville said: “The support centre is open to cancer sufferers, carers and family. Cancer affects the whole family and hopefully we can help to support you all.

“We do not give medical advice, but we can help you find the professionals you need to help with health, benefits, financial issues, transport, home adaptations, etc.

“Cancer is a very difficult illness to get to grips with. Cancer affects all the family and puts a strain on people. I know this because I have had cancer myself and had a bone marrow transplant. My wife was my carer so I appreciate how the family is affected under these trying circumstances.

“At Pembrokeshire Cancer Support, we want to help you to get through this cruel illness.”

The support centre is open between 9.30am and 1pm Monday to Friday. You can also call 01646 683078 or visit the website www.pembrokeshirecancersupport.org.uk

The charity also has a charity shop and is grateful for any donations of clothing, bric-a-brac and other items that are not electrical or furniture.