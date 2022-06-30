Teddy, the Blue British Shorthair cat, is nursing his eight remaining lives this week after being shot by an air rifle near his home in Grove Drive, Pembroke.

His owner, Sheryl James, first noticed that he was unwell last Thursday, June 23, but because of his dense thick coat, she was unable to see any wounds.

“He became violently sick and we knew immediately that something was very wrong,” she said. “And as time went on, he grew progressively worse.”

On Sunday Sheryl took Teddy to see an out-of-hours vet in Carmarthen and the following day she took him for further treatment at Tenby Vets, where he was examined by Ashley.

“Thanks to Ashley’s examination, Teddy is still with us today,” said Sheryl.

“Apart from the vomiting, there was nothing else that was obviously wrong with him, and so on Tuesday Ashley decided to carry out some x-rays to Teddy’s chest and abdomen.

"And this was when he discovered an air pellet inside his chest.

"It’s likely that the reason he was being so violently sick was because the pellet was made of lead. And as a result, Teddy was becoming affected by lead poisoning.”

An operation was carried out on Wednesday to remove the pellet and Teddy is now at home recovering.

“He’s lost a lot of weight and has naturally had a week of going through the wars, but we’re hopeful that he’s now over the worst and is well and truly on the mend.”

Meanwhile Dyfed Powys Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident and are eager to hear from anyone with information that may help them.

It can be reported either online at: http://https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline , by emailing http://101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0041/28/06/2022/02/C.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.