HAVERFORDWEST is full of history, not just from its tired looking facade, but from its very essence.

The narrow winding streets and Georgian architecture are a vivid reminder of a past where horse-drawn carriages used to carry goods to the historic market on Castle Square – and that is the biggest mark of its history: Haverfordwest Castle looking down upon the town.

It sounds like it could be a fairytale but Haverfordwest has its problems. Empty shops litter the medieval high street, dirty window panes shield empty spaces poking out the gloom. Historic buildings have been abandoned, left to their own devices – Foley House, Shire Hall, the Masonic Lodge. Parking is a constant headache and a pricey one at that.

Swiftly it turns from a fairytale to a nightmare, but one that could be easily awoken from. Haverfordwest has touristic weapons in its arsenal. The Cleddau river running through the centre, a café culture waiting to be unlocked, pubs on the banks which sit shaded amongst willows and oaks, and did anyone mention the castle…

The imposing Haverfordwest Castle which sits over the town

"Over the past forty years the physical appearance of Haverfordwest, has undergone considerable alteration. Indeed change seems the watchword of the county town but notwithstanding the modernity there is continuity.

"For me Haverfordwest means the existence of rich civic traditions and municipal pride. This town has an undoubted status, a 900-year history and with many honours and rare distinctions heaped upon it including county status created of itself in 1479. It is a place of real importance in our nation's story." Dr Simon Hancock, local historian and curator of Haverfordwest Museum

The future of Haverfordwest, with the £6m Ocky Whites development

The Roman port that grew into a bustling trading town and was made a county corporate is going through upheaval it hasn’t seen in generations.

The bricks and stone of the past are being knocked down to make way for the glass and steel of the future where bus stops are no longer called bus stops but ‘transportation hubs’.

With all these changes, one thing remains the same, its people, known as ‘long necks’, and ‘harfats’, the community of Haverfordwest is unusually tight.

It’s a community that seems worn, suffering the after-effects of neglect sitting perpendicular to national governance some 100 miles to the east, but they’re a resilient bunch. the Harfats, and intelligent.

The people have moved with the times. While the most common way to see a Harfat communicate with their fellow Harfat is face-to-face on the steps of shops dotted round Castle Square, they keep a close community online through Facebook groups such as ‘Honey Harfat’ and ‘I Love Pembrokeshire’.

Haverfordwest has seen hard times, its high street littered with empty shops

"The one key word that always comes out with Haverfordwest is community and it is so so strong. The first thing that always comes to people’s minds is that we talk to everyone and they absolutely love it. The bones of the town are still there and we are going to work to pull it back." Sally-Ann Evans who ran SA Marketing for 30 years before opening No.5s gift shop in Quay Street and has lived in area since she was 10.

Haverfordwest is like hundreds of towns across the country looking for new meaning amongst the changing face of socio-economics. The rise of internet shopping and out-of-town shopping centres have taken away much of the reason people used to visit.

It’s also a community in the vestiges of losing its hospital with plans to build a new super hospital somewhere in the Whitland area 20 miles east.

But it all comes back to community. Bad decision-making, technological advances, fall of industry have all played a part in sucking services out of these towns, however the one thing that cannot be taken away and used up as a finite resource is the compassion of its people.

Historic buildings such as the town's old courthouse Shire Hall remain empty

Further testimonies to Haverfordwest:

"We have a number of developments that are only going to enhance the town and make it a nicer place for people to work and visit. We have enhancements for the castle project which will transform the town, and we have the Ocky Whites development which is extremely exciting. I am very positive for the future of Haverfordwest. The town is finally getting the attention it deserves." Cllr Thomas Tudor of the Castle Ward who has worked at Pembrokeshire County Council since 1995.

"It's a marvellous historic town blessed with a lovely river beautifully set beneath the hills. It has a Georgian streetscape based on a medieval street pattern with plenty of green open spaces, but the most wonderful asset is its people, warm, generous and welcoming." Mr Alan Buckfield who is currently in his sixth term as the town's mayor after moving to Haverfordwest in 2000.

The town has assets such as the river

"Since I have moved to Haverfordwest I have been amazed at the welcoming and open nature of the people particularly over lockdown. They took tremendous efforts to care for their neighbours. I realise the town is under a great many changes both in terms of infrastructure and economically and whilst I think that investment in the area is to be applauded the greatest resource of the town are the people themselves." Town vicar Neil Hook who is vicar at St Mary's Church on the top of High Street and St Martin of Tours next to the castle.

But its greatest asset is considered its people

"I am proud of Haverfordwest hence why I wanted to come back and set up here. Programmes I have done in the past like ‘life up your head’ is about seeing beyond the empty shops and glossing over how the town is not looking the best at the moment and be able to tell to visitors there is a lot of good people in this community doing a lot of good things." Barry John MBE, founder of VC Gallery veteran's charity.