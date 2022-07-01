Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

Dixyland - two years old, female, Jack Russell Terrier Cross. Dixyland originally arrived with us in March, but shortly after arrival she was discovered to be pregnant. She has been a wonderful mummy to her puppies and now that they have been adopted she is ready to find her forever home. She is now a waggy girl who loves attention and walks. She will need another dog in her new home.

Crissy - four years old, female, Collie. Crissy is the sweetest girl with a lovely nature. She was happy to roll on her back for a tummy rub and enjoys going for walks. She could be an only dog.

Shiloh - two years old, male, Shih Tzu cross Yorkshire Terrier. Shiloh is a very shy and worried boy who has come to us from a breeder. He will need a calm and quiet home with at least one other dog who will be his friend and help boost his confidence. With time and love he will start to come out of his shell and blossom.

Renny - one year old, female, Labrador. Renny has come to us from a breeder and is looking for an extra special home as unfortunately she has arrived to us with very cloudy eyes and we believe she is completely blind. She will need kind adopters who have plenty of love to offer her and another confident dog in her home to act as her guide.

Seth - three years old, male, Cocker Spaniel. Seth has come to us from a breeder and was extremely scared when he first arrived but is progressing so well. He gets so excited to see people he knows and does the biggest smile. He would need another confident dog in his new home to help him progress even more.