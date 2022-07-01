A wanted man has been charged with drugs possession after police were called to his Johnston home to arrest him for recall to prison.
Officers attended his address yesterday, June 30, and arrested the man before checking his home and his person.
During the check, officers allegedly found cannabis and pregabalin tablets, and the man was arrested and subsequently charged for possession of both.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court this morning.”
The unit’s previous arrest, on June 28, was a man on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis, after a stop check in the Narberth area.
The road policing unit spokesperson added: “He has since been released under investigation for the drug drive aspect.
“The drug possession was dealt with by means of an out of court disposal.”
