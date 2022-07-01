Rock megastar Elton John has played more than 3,500 concerts in a career spanning more than half a century.

But as he closed his final Welsh performance this week, he singled just one out from the early days – his 1970 appearance at Narberth’s Queens Hall.

Cheers sounded out in the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday night as the Rocket Man thanked his Welsh fans on the 235th show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.

Recalling that the gig was his second in Swansea and his 17th in Wales, he went on to say: “My first concert in Wales was on June 13 1970 at the Queens Hall in Narberth”.

Pembrokeshire fans were delighted at the star's mention of the iconic venue and the legendary gig, where ‘Chart & Top of the Pops Star’ Elton starred at the Narberth AFC ‘Grand Dance’.

The poster for the 1970 gig bills Elton John as 'Chart & Top of the Pops Star'

Tickets were 12/6 – the equivalent of just 63p today, when fans could pay over £1,500 for a top-price London ticket to see the superstar.

The Queens Hall audience was treated to one of the first performances of Your Song, which went on to make the singer a global name.

The Queens Hall was quick to thank Sir Elton for his mention, describing it as 'an absolute honour'.

Queens Hall manager Lara Herde told the Western Telegraph: "It is extremely special for us to hear Elton John mention to a his first Welsh gig was here at The Queens Hall Narberth on June 13th 1970 – some of our trustees and volunteers were in the audience at the Swansea Stadium gig and we could hear them roar all the way down here in Pembrokeshire!

"His 1970 gig was just a rumour until our recent history project where an original flyer was uncovered in our local community, along with many fantastic memories – and now Elton has confirmed it himself.

"To say we are thrilled is an understatement."