Pembrokeshire Pride is looking for donations ahead of the county’s pride celebrations, to make the weekend accessible to everyone.

The event is being arranged by the Pembrokeshire Pride group, which is looking to provide support and advice to the local LGBTQ+ community.

The event runs from Thursday, July 14 to Saturday, July 16, with several pride-friendly shows happening at Boulevard Showbar in Milford Haven.

Pembrokeshire Pride has also said that it would really love to make the weekend free of charge for all, and so wants to raise money to make this event totally inclusive.

A spokesperson from the organisers said: “Pembrokeshire Pride wants to give people the chance to come together and celebrate and is kicking off its plans for regular events with a bang!

“We don't want people to miss out because they can't afford to go. We'd appreciate any donation that anyone can make.

“If you are a business that would like to sponsor this event by making a donation of £1,000+, then please email hello@pembrokeshirepride.com.

“If you wish to get involved in any way or wish to receive further information, then get in touch.”

You can donate via the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pembrokeshirepride

